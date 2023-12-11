Flexible Bartending Gigs Are Easier To Find With The Benchconnect App

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 10, 2023 9:30 pm - BenchConnect was created by Compass Group NAD.

Searching for bartending jobs is easier with BenchConnect, an app connecting bartenders to local gigs. Ideal for those wanting to supplement their income with flexible hours, the app lists hundreds of short-term bartender opportunities from events and venues.

With BenchConnect, bartenders can easily apply and get hired for local bartending gigs that work with their schedule. Whether individuals are college students, homemakers, or full-time employees needing extra cash, the app makes finding bartender jobs simple.

Bartending gigs found on BenchConnect often pay higher than typical jobs, given the earning potential from tips. These opportunities are ideal for those wanting to explore bartending as a future career or to make as much money as possible for a short-term gig.

Once matched with a bartending gig, the app handles all payments electronically. BenchConnect deposits earnings directly into users' accounts weekly, so they don't have to wait to get paid. The app also takes all tax withholdings, saving users significant hassle during tax season.

Bartenders wanting extra income through flexible hours can download the BenchConnect app on the App Store and Google Play Store today.

About BenchConnect: BenchConnect was created by Compass Group NAD. Compass Group is a trusted food and support services company dedicated to building exceptional experiences for clients throughout the hospitality industry. The BenchConnect app is designed to make finding gig work straightforward.

Company: BenchConnect

