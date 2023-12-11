Ashok Leyland Contributes Rs 3 Crores To Mitigate Impact Of Michaung Cyclone

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 11 December 2023: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today donated Rupees Three Crores to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund towards relief work and humanitarian aid for the flood-affected areas in the aftermath of Michaung cyclone.



The contribution aims to assist the state government in its relentless efforts to address the impact of the Michuang cyclone on the people of Tamil Nadu, underscoring Ashok Leyland's dedication to supporting the community during challenging times.



Mr. Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said,“We are deeply saddened by the havoc caused by the cyclonic storm and the incessant rains that has affected the life of many people in Chennai and adjoining districts. While the cyclone has left a trail of destruction, it is very heartening to see the quick response demonstrated by the Government of Tamil Nadu in managing the difficult situation and in ensuring that necessary relief measures are undertaken.



Ashok Leyland has always been supporting the initiatives taken by the Government during any such calamity and we stand committed to continue this support this time as well. Being one of the oldest corporates in Tamil Nadu, it is only our duty to stand united with the Government in providing relentless support to the affected communities.”



The cheque was handed over to Thiru M.K. Stalin, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Government of Tamil Nadu, by Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shreedhar BH

Email :...

Other articles by Ashok Leyland