Egypt: President El-Sisi Follows Up On New Cities Projects

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Dr. Assem El-Gazzar, Advisor to the President for Urban Planning Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed and Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Major General Ahmed Al-Azazy.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting followed up on the status of new cities projects in various areas and the ongoing government efforts for their development to ensure highlighting the development dimension in the new cities as well as in national urban modernization processes, and therefore contributing to the restoration of the face of cultural development across the country, in a way that preserves the Egyptian heritage and architectural character in its various forms.

The President gave directives to complete the new projects within the specified time frame and to ensure that the new cities represent a real addition to the national economy by including suitable development projects, in a way that preserves the sustainability of those cities and their ability to attract and generate productive and commercial activities. The President stressed that building new cities aims, in addition to accommodating population density and distributing it throughout the country, to achieve optimal benefit from the comparative advantages of the various areas, which represents an added and renewable value to the Egyptian economy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.