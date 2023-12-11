Chinese Ambassador To Sierra Leone Wang Qing Attends The 2023 Ambassador Scholarship Award Ceremony

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On December 5, 2023, the Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone held the 2023 Ambassador's Scholarship Award Ceremony. Ambassador Wang Qing and the Minister of Technology and Higher Education Dr. Haja Ramatulai Wurie delivered speeches.

Ambassador Wang congratulated to all the awardees and said that the cooperation between China and Sierra Leone in the field of education has been fruitful over the past 52 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The cooperation has vigorously promoted China-Sierra Leone friendship as well as mutual understanding between the two people. China is willing to further dovetail with the development plan of the Sierra Leonean government, helping the later to cultivate more needed talents in order to realize the major goals of the“BIG FIVE GAME CHANGERS” in President Bio's second term of tenure.

Minister Dr. Haja Wurie highly appreciated China's long-term support and assistance to the development of education and human resources in Sierra Leone, and expressed her willingness to promote more practical cooperation with China to cement the traditional friendship between the two countries.

The award-winning students expressed their gratitude to the Chinese Embassy and promised to study hard and strive to be messengers of Sino-Sierra Leone friendly cooperation and cultural exchanges.

