Tigo Wins Ookla® Award As The Fastest Mobile Network In Tanzania

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



Tanzania's digital lifestyle telecommunication company, Tigo ( ), which is a part of the Axian Telecom Group has won the prestigious Ookla® Speedtest Award as the Fastest Mobile Network in Tanzania for the year 2023.

The Ookla Award is an elite designation reserved for fixed and mobile providers in a market, based on consumer-initiated tests and background scans from speed test applications.

Tigo has scooped the coveted award against the backdrop of the company's robust investment in its network modernization and upgrade across the country.

Speaking about the award, Tigo Chief Executive Officer, Kamal Okba said:“We are excited and thrilled to win this much-sought-after award. The Ookla award is a clear demonstration that Tigo's heavy investment in network modernization, new sites rollout and technology upgrade are paying off”.

Since 2022, Tigo committed to invest over TZS 1 trillion within 5 years to improve and modernize its network infrastructure, an investment that has significantly enhanced the telecoms company customer's digital experience hence led to Tigo earning local and international accolades, including the latest Ookla Speedtest award.

The Ookla Award presented to Tigo, recognize Tigo's 'network quality and reliability' following its huge investment in network upgrade, a fact that was underscored by Okba who said:“We are currently executing an extensive modernization project to offer state-of-the-art and best in-class technology in each site including rural areas across Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar to improve experience, competitiveness and accelerate transformation of the digital economy”.

Tigo's mammoth investment has enabled it to launch the fastest (1Gbps) 5G technology in Tanzania in addition to upgrading all sites to 4G technology across all regions in Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar.



“After conducting an in-depth analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest, Tigo has been named the Fastest Mobile Network in Tanzania by Ookla's Speedtest Awards,” said Stephen Bye, President, and CEO of Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis.

“This award is given to mobile network operators that demonstrate exceptional speed and performance in comparison to other major mobile networks in the market for Q2-Q3 2023. We are thrilled to acknowledge Tigo Tanzania for this achievement, which is the result of their unwavering focus on delivering a superior network experience to their customers.” attributed to Stephen Bye, President and CEO of Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis”

The Fastest Mobile Network in Tanzania award further attests to Tigo's ambition to support the digital and financial transformation for our 18 million customers . Additionally, the deployment of cutting-edge technologies will benefit consumers and businesses across the country.



Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Tigo Tanzania.

For further information visit:



Woinde Shisael

Corporate Communications Manager

...



About Tigo:

Tigo Tanzania is Tanzania's leading digital lifestyle telecommunications company. Tigo started its operations in Tanzania in 1995.

Through its distinctive and diverse product portfolio in voice, SMS, high-speed internet, and mobile financial services, Tigo has pioneered digital innovations such as the first Smartphone in Swahili, Free Facebook in Swahili, TigoPesa App, Tigo Mobile App as well as the first East African cross-border mobile money transfer with currency conversion.

Tigo is a part of Axian Telecom Group, a pan-African telecommunications services provider operating in eight markets through its subsidiaries in Madagascar, Comoros, Reunion, Mayotte, Senegal, Togo, Uganda and Tanzania.

Disclaimer: Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q2–Q3 2023. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

