US-Kuwaiti Military JCC Holds Regular Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- The US-Kuwaiti Military Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) held its regular meeting on Monday at the Armed Forces' operations and plans authority and headed by Director of Military Cooperation, Brigadier General Fahad Al-Otaibi, and a senior figure from the US Army, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defense.

The objective of these meetings is to assess joint efforts, examine findings, and explore avenues for enhancing bilateral relations across diverse military domains. (end)

