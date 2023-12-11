               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US-Kuwaiti Military JCC Holds Regular Meeting


12/11/2023 8:06:02 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- The US-Kuwaiti Military Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) held its regular meeting on Monday at the Armed Forces' operations and plans authority and headed by Director of Military Cooperation, Brigadier General Fahad Al-Otaibi, and a senior figure from the US Army, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defense.
The objective of these meetings is to assess joint efforts, examine findings, and explore avenues for enhancing bilateral relations across diverse military domains. (end)
ahk


MENAFN11122023000071011013ID1107571567

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search