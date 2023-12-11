FAO: hunger remains persistent, escalating challenge in Asia

(MENAFN) According to the latest assessment by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), hunger remains a persistent and escalating challenge in Asia, with 55 million more people experiencing undernourishment in 2022 compared to the pre-COVID-19 era. The report highlights that the majority of those grappling with food insecurity reside in South Asia, and it underscores a concerning gender disparity, revealing that women tend to be less food secure than men.



The FAO's study focuses on key aspects such as food supply, consumption, and dietary energy needs, aiming to capture the state of chronic energy deprivation that not only hampers physical growth but also diminishes productivity and overall quality of life. Although the proportion of people facing undernourishment in the region declined slightly to 8.4 percent in 2022 from 8.8 percent the previous year, this figure is still higher than the 7.3 percent recorded before the onset of the pandemic. The global crisis had severe economic repercussions, leading to job losses and livelihood disruptions for millions.



Natural disasters and disruptions in food supplies, often attributed to climate change, have exacerbated these challenges, posing additional threats to food security in the region. The FAO data further highlight the significant percentage of people in the region grappling with moderate food insecurity, unsure of their ability to access adequate food and sometimes forced to compromise on quantity or quality due to financial constraints. This figure remains close to 30 percent globally, exceeding 25 percent specifically for Asia and the Pacific.



The impact is particularly pronounced for women in the region. The report reveals that more than one in five women in Asia, excluding East Asia, face moderate or severe food insecurity. While the rates are comparatively lower for men in most regions, Southern Asia stands out with a notable gender gap, where over 42 percent of women experience food insecurity compared to just over 37 percent for men. The findings underscore the urgent need for comprehensive and targeted efforts to address the complex and interconnected factors contributing to food insecurity, especially for vulnerable populations in the region.

