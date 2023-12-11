10 Dead In Israeli Air Strike On Gaza House

Gaza, Dec 11 (Petra) -- At least ten Palestinians were killed and several others wounded Monday in an Israeli air strike on a house in Deir Al Balah in the Central Gaza Strip, according to local sources.In the ongoing war on Gaza, a number of people were also injured when Israeli jets targeted an apartment in Khan Younis, in the southern enclave.

