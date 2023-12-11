Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Farmers In Occupied West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Dec 11 (Petra) -- Jewish settlers Monday fired shots as they attacked Palestinians harvesting olives near Nablus in the north of the occupied West Bank, but there were no reports of casualties, local Palestinians said.The local council of the town of Aqraba, southeast of Nablus, said in a statement that a group of hardcore settlers attacked olive pickers and fired gunshots to intimidate them and carry them to leave their land.Israeli occupation forces and settlers have stepped up attacks on Palestinians across the West Bank in the past two months, with 333 assaults recorded on olive farmers since the start of the war on Gaza on October 7, according to the Committee to Resist the Wall and Settlements.