Prime Minister Witnesses Launch Of Global Humanitarian Overview 2024

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani witnessed on Monday the launch of the Global Humanitarian Overview 2024 (GHO) event on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2023, currently taking place.
The launch was attended by United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator HE Martin Griffiths.
The event aims to raise global awareness of urgent humanitarian needs and promote broad initiatives on how to address them effectively.
The launch, held in Doha for the first time, affirms Qatar's leadership in humanitarian efforts and its commitment to bridging diplomacy with humanitarian action.
