Prime Minister Meets UK Parliament Delegation

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Monday with a UK Parliament Delegation on the sidelines of Doha Forum 2023.
The meeting discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation between Qatar and the UK, and ways of enhancing and developing them.
