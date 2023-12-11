Biden Administration would assign USD35M to improve military aircraft chip making

(MENAFN) The Biden administration announced on Monday that it would allocate USD35 million to BAE Systems, a military contractor, to enhance production at a New Hampshire factory specializing in manufacturing computer chips for military aircraft, including F-15 and F-35 jets. This funding marks the initial disbursement of incentives outlined in last year's bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, which allocates over USD52 billion to bolster the development and manufacturing of semiconductors within the United States.



The decision by the Commerce Department to direct funds towards a military contractor, as opposed to a traditional chip manufacturer, underscores the national security emphasis of the legislation. The move is reflective of the increasing reliance on advanced chips in modern weapons systems, where these technologies play a pivotal role in both preventing and engaging in warfare.



Signed into law by President Joe Biden in August 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act was motivated in part by concerns that a military attack on Taiwan could disrupt the global supply of advanced computer chips, potentially leading the U.S. into a recession. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo emphasized the importance of not relying solely on one part of the world or one country for critical advanced technologies, characterizing the investments as a "once in a generation opportunity" to advance national and economic security while fostering a robust domestic semiconductor manufacturing industry.



The backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic highlighted the vulnerability of computer chip supplies, with a global shortage impacting U.S. auto production and causing price surges at the beginning of President Biden's term. In a statement, President Biden noted that the incentives provided by his administration have already prompted more than USD230 billion in planned investments in the semiconductor and electronics sectors.

