Hungary's opposition to EU discussions on Ukraine sparks worry before summit

(MENAFN) As the European Union (EU) summit approaches, Hungary is under increasing pressure not to veto discussions on opening EU membership talks and providing economic aid to Ukraine. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has demanded the exclusion of these issues from the summit agenda, citing the need for a "strategic discussion" amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia and uncertainties about U.S. leadership after upcoming elections.



The draft of the summit statement, obtained by The Associated Press, indicates that EU leaders are inclined to commence accession negotiations with Ukraine. However, Orban's insistence on strategic deliberations has raised concerns, particularly as Ukraine grapples with a protracted conflict and seeks sustained financial and military assistance, especially with significant aid from the United States currently stalled by Senate Republicans.



Despite tens of billions of dollars in assistance being held up in the U.S., Ukraine is keen to secure longer-term support. In Brussels, where the EU foreign ministers convened, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell emphasized the importance of maintaining European unity and increasing support for Ukraine, emphasizing that now is not the time to weaken such backing.



Decisions regarding EU enlargement, which also encompass Bosnia, Georgia, and Moldova this week, along with a review of the bloc's long-term budget featuring 50 billion euros (USD54.1 billion) in aid for Kyiv, require unanimous agreement from all 27 member countries. Hungary's stance, influenced by its reliance on Russia for energy supplies and Orban's perceived alignment with President Vladimir Putin, has previously hindered EU actions, particularly regarding sanctions against Moscow linked to the ongoing conflict.



In a letter to European Council President Charles Michel, who will preside over the two-day summit beginning Thursday, Orban cautioned that forcing a decision on Ukraine could fracture EU unity. The move has left other government leaders, ministers, and EU officials puzzled about Orban's objectives and intentions in the broader geopolitical context.

