Time To Speak Out On Fossil Fuels Issue - French Energy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 11. The time has come to
speak out about fossil fuels, French Environment and Energy
Minister Barbara Pompili said during the COP 28 conference in Dubai
(UAE), Trend reports.
She noted that France supported this initiative from the very
beginning.
According to the minister, there are more and more participants
in this initiative from old regions of the world.
"This is the moment to act, to agree, to be ambitious and clear
on fossil fuel issues. At the national level, France made ambitious
commitments in 2017 to ban new exploration and exploitation of
fossil fuels and to finalize the development of raw materials," she
said.
According to the minister, emissions reductions cannot be used
to delay the actions needed to phase out fossil fuel production and
consumption.
"The transition from fossil fuels must be fair and orderly. The
process must be managed to be successful. We cannot ask countries
to choose between development and climate change. And we believe
there is a way to meet the need for energy access and economic
growth," she said.
MENAFN11122023000187011040ID1107571379
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.