Financial Architecture For Clean Energy Investment Must Be Provided - Irish Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 11. A financial
architecture must be provided so that it is faster, better, cheaper
or economically safer to invest in cleaner alternatives rather than
fossil fuels, Ireland's Minister for Environment, Climate and
Communications Eamon Ryan said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to
the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in
Dubai.
"We know that international energy agencies provide very good
analysis of the scale of this problem. Even if we meet all the
renewable energy commitments, the efficiency challenge will remain.
This week they provided analysis showing that this will only get us
1/3 of the way to where we need to go. We need to go beyond that
and phase out fossil fuels as a way to stick to 1.5 degrees. We
know we need to invest in clean energy. The important thing here is
that it has to be a fair transition, it has to benefit everyone,"
he said.
He noted that this requires investment and capacity building in
countries, whether they are small island states or less developed
countries.
