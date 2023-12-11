Azerbaijan Supports 'AIM For Climate', While At COP 28

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Azerbaijan has
stated its support for the agriculture innovation mission for
climate ("AIM for Climate / AIM4C") initiated by the US and the
UAE, the Sterling Global international consulting company told
Trend .
The initiative was launched at the UAE Pavilion within the 28th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in Dubai, with the
participation of US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and UAE
Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam Almheiri.
AIM for Climate seeks to address climate change by uniting
participants to significantly increase investment in climate-smart
agriculture and food systems innovation in the world over five
years (2021 – 2025).
A total of 55 countries, including Azerbaijan, are participants
of the initiative, and the governments of the acceding countries
will collectively allocate more than $12 billion to the
initiative.
The parties agreed to accelerate steps to develop (introduce)
innovations in agriculture and food systems.
Sterling Global founded in 1995 is specialized in provision of
consulting services in the spheres of activity required for
innovation solutions which would enable private clients,
corporations, governments, and countries to implement their
business or strategies to address the 21st century challenges.
