Azerbaijan Supports 'AIM For Climate', While At COP 28

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Azerbaijan has stated its support for the agriculture innovation mission for climate ("AIM for Climate / AIM4C") initiated by the US and the UAE, the Sterling Global international consulting company told Trend .

The initiative was launched at the UAE Pavilion within the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in Dubai, with the participation of US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam Almheiri.

AIM for Climate seeks to address climate change by uniting participants to significantly increase investment in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation in the world over five years (2021 – 2025).

A total of 55 countries, including Azerbaijan, are participants of the initiative, and the governments of the acceding countries will collectively allocate more than $12 billion to the initiative.

The parties agreed to accelerate steps to develop (introduce) innovations in agriculture and food systems.

Sterling Global founded in 1995 is specialized in provision of consulting services in the spheres of activity required for innovation solutions which would enable private clients, corporations, governments, and countries to implement their business or strategies to address the 21st century challenges.

