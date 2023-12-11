Kazakhstan, UAE Intend To Open Direct Flights Between Capitals

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 11. Kazakhstan and
the UAE intend to open direct flights between the capitals,
Trend reports.
This topic was discussed during a meeting between Murat Nurtleu,
the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, and Sheikh Abdullah
bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the
UAE.
Nurtleu noted that the UAE is Kazakhstan's most important
partner in the region.
The parties expressed the need to support investment and
technological cooperation that has been developing in recent years,
as well as increasing trade and economic ties.
The ministers agreed to use the full potential to achieve trade
volumes of up to $1 billion. In this regard, they noted the need to
open direct flights between the capitals of the two countries and
agreed to study the possibilities of opening flights by Etihad
Airways and Air Arabia.
In addition, Murat Nurtleu handed over to his Emirati
counterpart a letter from the President of Kazakhstan addressed to
the President of the UAE with an invitation to take part in the
Astana International Forum in 2024.
Furthermore, in 2022, trade turnover between these countries
amounted to $633 million. Kazakh entrepreneurs exported products
worth $560.3 million to the UAE.
