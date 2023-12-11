Baku Airport Continues To Expand Its Route Network To Europe And CIS Countries - Teymur Hasanov (Exclusive Interview)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. By the end of
the year, the passenger traffic at Heydar Aliyev International
Airport will reach a record high of 5.7 million people, Director of
Heydar Aliyev International Airport Teymur Hasanov told Trend in an exclusive
interview.
He talked about attracting new air carriers, including low-cost
airlines, expansion of the activities of regional airports, as well
as the further prospects of the development of aviation
industry.
- Taking into account the record high of passenger
traffic at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in 2019 and the
events happening in the world, how can you assess the airport's
performance this year? Will the airport be able to cope with the
tight flight schedule and set a new record this peak
season?
Before the pandemic, in 2019 passenger traffic at the airport
reached its record high of 4.7 million people. However, if we look
at the total passenger turnover of Baku Airport in 2023 for 11
months of this year, this figure exceeded 5.3 million. In fact,
compared to 2019, new records were set each month in 2023. During
the first 11 months, the total number of passengers on domestic and
international flights exceeded the indicators of the same period in
2019 by 21.2%.
If we consider only international flights, the growth of 22.1%
was observed. In the first 11months of 2023, the number of
passengers on international flights amounted to 87.4%. Among
foreign airlines carrying the highest number are such carriers as
“Turkish Airlines”,“Anadolu Jet”,“Utair”,“Aeroflot” and“Fly
Dubai”. This figure shows that Heydar Aliyev International Airport
plays a leading role in international flights.
On the other hand, if we look at this issue on a global scale,
this year Azerbaijan was elected as an official destination partner
of the World Travel and Tourism Council, and based on expert
estimate of this council, despite macroeconomic and geopolitical
tensions, this year the global tourism sector is recovering faster
than it was expected. Total global tourist traffic is expected to
increase by 5 % in 2023 compared to 2019.
The passenger traffic at Heydar Aliyev International Airport is
expected to exceed the figures of 2019 by 20 percent to reach more
than 5.7 million by the end of the year. In general, Baku Airport
is currently able to serve 9 million passengers. I can confidently
say that our airport successfully copes with a tight flight
schedule and aims at achieving a new record.
- How have the recent changes in geopolitical
conditions, especially in the South Caucasus, affected the number
of flights and passenger traffic at Baku Airport?
Taking into account the current geopolitical conditions, we
would like to note with confidence that this circumstance had a
minimal impact on the operation of the Heydar Aliyev International
Airport, with the exceptions of flights to/from Ukraine.
The passenger traffic continues to grow, new previously
not-available destinations such as Samarkand, Urgench, Dushanbe,
Lahore, Islamabad, Kishinev, Baghdad and others have been opened.
Furthermore, flights to European cities, including Barcelona,
Paris, Geneva, Rome, Milan, Prague, Riga, Vienna and other major
cities have been resumed.
- How many airlines are currently operating flights to
Baku Airport and what measures are being taken to attract new
low-cost airlines?
Currently, 36 airlines operate flights from Heydar Aliyev
International Airport to 36 nearby cities during the autumn-winter
season. We are actively attracting new carriers, especially
low-cost airlines, and 17 out of 36 our existing partners represent
this segment.
For example, in spring, the Chinese airline China Southern
(Urumqi-Baku-Urumqi) resumed partnership with us. In May, we
started cooperation with the new low-cost airline WizzAir Malta,
and the airline operates flights from Rome to Baku and back three
times a week. WizzAir also increased the number of flights between
Baku and Budapest to 3 flights a week, while Wizz Air Abu Dhabi
increased the number of flights on route Baku – Abu Dhabi to 14
times a week, and Qatar Airways increased the number of flights on
route Baku-Doha-Baku to 11 times.
In addition, in September, two new air carriers joined the ranks
of our partners. Georgian low-cost airline Georgian Wings has
started to operate flights from Tbilisi to Baku and has already
increased the frequency of flights to 5 times a week. Greek carrier
Aegean Airlines operates flights on Route Baku-Athens-Baku twice a
week in the summer season and once in the winter season. Since
November, Iraqi Airways has started to operate flights from Baghdad
to Baku Airport once a week.
Additionally, the number of low-cost airlines from Kazakhstan is
also increasing. Except the national air carrier Air Astana
operating flights from Almaty, the low-cost airline FlyArystan
operates flights from Astana and Aktau to Baku.
I would like to note that there is no longer a route served by
only one airline in the popular destinations to which flights from
Baku are already available, thus offering passengers more
opportunities.
- What terms of co-operation are offered to major air
carriers and regional airports? Are there any specific initiatives
to attract new foreign airlines to the regional airports of
Azerbaijan?
- Our co-operation is based on the principles of partnership and
mutually beneficial relations. We offer not only ground services of
high quality and comfort, but also flexibility in matters of
co-operation, paying special attention to meeting the needs and
expectations of our partners.
We endeavor to expand the route network to Azerbaijan and
beyond. I would like to note that we develop attractive terms for
regional airports and make advantageous offers to operators. In
addition, we are actively working on making our regional airports
the base airports for foreign airlines, and for this purpose we
conduct negotiations with airlines such as Wizz Air, Pegasus and
Flynas.
- How can you explain high fares for passenger and
aircraft services at Heydar Aliyev International
Airport?
- Heydar Aliyev International Airport is a major aviation hub
which serves for more than 15 thousand passengers every day. Thus,
it is a small place that requires constant service that meets world
standards. The cost of ground service at airports is determined by
various factors such as airport size, the state of the
infrastructure, the scope of services and other characteristics.
When cooperating with foreign air carriers, all these factors are
taken into account to ensure the provision of high-quality
service.
And when we talk about the“high fares” of our airport, it is
important to take into account its size and compare it not only
with regional, but also with other metropolitan airports in the
world. If we look at it from the point of view of high level of
service and compare it, for example, with Milan, Moscow or other
airports, then it becomes clear that Baku Airport offers
competitive fares.
- Why should foreign airlines choose our
airport?
There are many valid reasons for this. First of all, its
convenient geographical location - Baku airport is located at the
intersection of many air routes and is considered a convenient hub
for flights between Europe, Middle East and Asia, which ensures
convenient and efficient transfers for passengers.
Beside it, Heydar Aliyev International Airport meets high
security standards. Strict security measures are applied to
passengers at all stages of their journey. It is also worth noting
that Baku Airport is one of the most modern and technologically
advanced airports in the region and is distinguished by a high
level of service. By the way, Heydar Aliyev International Airport
is among the limited number of world airports equipped with a
runway ready to receive the wide-bodied aircraft.
Our state is also constantly investing in the development of the
aviation industry and the modernization of the airport. This
includes the expansion of aviation operations, terminals, improved
infrastructure, and introduction of new technologies that enhance
the quality of service.
In short, the choice of Heydar Aliyev International Airport for
foreign airlines is favorable due to its geographical location,
modern infrastructure, quality of service, developed flight
network, safety, economic capacity and comfort for passengers.
- Is there a limit to the number of airlines that can be
physically accommodated at Baku airport?
To better understand the situation, let's start with the
regional airports of the country, where the basing of foreign
airlines is a real prospect. As a rule, the airline can accommodate
an average of 5 aircraft at regional airports of the country.
In case of Baku airport, the possibility of basing new airlines
is more complicated and depends on many factors, such as the
strategic goals and route policy of the airlines. Theoretically,
any airline with a fleet of 10 aircraft can be based.
- Are there any interesting and innovative
infrastructure projects being developed at the Heydar Aliyev
International Airport?
Yes, works are being carried out not only regarding the flight
schedule, but also to ensure comfortable movement and efficient
time spending of passengers at the airport. Baku Airport is
actively working on the development and implementation of a number
of infrastructure projects, some of which have already been
commissioned.
One of them is related to the modernization of software and
hardware for vehicle entry and exit and parking services. Now
visitors can pay the parking charge both in cash and non-cash at
payment terminals, and online. This also significantly improves
comfort and efficiency. In addition, the new system applied at the
entry-exit is based on the technology of automatic recognition of
the vehicles registration plate, which, in turn, prevents the loss
of time.
In particular, I would like to note that today the total number
of parking spaces at the airport is 2 thousand, and the number of
vehicles entering and leaving the territory during the day averages
14 thousand. The majority of car park users are those who leave
their cars for short periods - up to 2 hours. Sometimes the parking
area is crowded and the users find it difficult to get a parking
space. Therefore, we are currently seeking to provide more
efficient use of the parking area for short-term users. However, we
are not stopping there; we have also envisaged the expansion of the
parking area and building of additional places for more efficient
use of the area in the future.
Furthermore, the innovative project“e-Gate” - the automation
system of security screening process before boarding is already
under implementation. The system is unique in that the passengers
themselves will be able to access security zone simply by swiping
their boarding pass. With this system, the procedure will be
expedited making security checks more efficient.
Currently,“Passenger Flow Management System” project - a system
for monitoring and optimizing passenger traffic in various areas of
the airport - is being studied. This is a modern approach that
allows optimal allocation of resources and ensuring a service of
high quality.
There are also such goals as the renovation of the internal
infrastructure of Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the
modernization of lounges, restaurants and shops. All these measures
are aimed at making passengers' time at Baku airport more
comfortable and efficient.
- Can you also talk about the conditions created at the
airport for the socialization and adaptation of people with
disabilities in society?
- Of course, inclusiveness and meeting the needs of every
passenger is the most important task of Heydar Aliyev International
Airport. Therefore, all terminals are designed with usability
engineering, and the staff is trained to provide personalized
services to those who need special assistance.
It should be noted that Heydar Aliyev International Airport is
the first airport in the post-Soviet space to provide special
assistance to passengers with so called“invisible” disabilities.
The main goal of this project is to make flights more comfortable
for passengers with special needs.
- In the end, what can you say about the strategic goals
and priorities of Heydar Aliyev International Airport for the
coming years?
- In the end, I would like to emphasize that the main strategic
goal of Heydar Aliyev International Airport is to ensure the flight
safety, the provision of high-quality services to airlines and
passengers.
The provision of services of high-standard, the expansion of
flight network and the introduction of advanced technologies
promise to make travelling from Heydar Aliyev International Airport
more comfortable and pleasant in the coming years.
- Thank you for your attention and time!
