Bashkir Sends 500 Tons Of Wheat To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
About 500 tons of wheat were shipped from the Russian Republic
of Bashkortostan to Azerbaijan, the Russian Federal Service for
Veterinary and Phytosanitary Control ("Rosselkhoznadzor")
Department for the Republic of Bashkortostan has announced, Azernews reports.
It is reported that for the first time this year, Bashkortostan
exported 7 batches of wheat with a total volume of 500 tons to
Azerbaijan. The product has been tested in the laboratory of
Bashkortostan and fully meets the standards and requirements of
Azerbaijan.
The information notes that the republic exports wheat to such
countries as the European Union, Turkiye, Georgia, and China.
According to the article from , the total volume
of grain and products exported from Bashkortostan to Azerbaijan,
Belgium, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, China, Latvia,
the Netherlands, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan amounted to more than
117.14 thousand tons in 2021. The largest volume of grain shipped
abroad fell on wheat - 38.57 thousand tons, 9.19 thousand tons - of
barley, 18.9 thousand tons - of flax, 0.16 thousand tons - of
sunflower seeds, as well as mustard, chickpeas, safflower,
buckwheat, and other crops.
In addition, according to the article from Belta, by,
representatives of the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange
(BUCE) met with a business delegation of Russia's Republic of
Bashkortostan to discuss prospects for using BUCE to invigorate the
trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and
Bashkortostan.
Finally, according to the article from knoema, in 2016, the
export of cereals for Bashkortostan, Republic was 22,162 tonnes.
Though the Bashkortostan, Republic's export of cereals fluctuated
substantially in recent years, it tended to decrease throughout the
analyzed period.
The export of wheat from Bashkortostan to Azerbaijan is a
significant event in the region, as it marks the beginning of a new
era of trade and economic cooperation between the two
countries.
MENAFN11122023000195011045ID1107571369
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.