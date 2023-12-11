Projects Implemented In Garabagh & East Zangazur Economic Regions Presented In COP28

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
COP28 presented information on the restoration and
reconstruction projects being implemented in the Garabagh and East
Zangazur economic regions, Azernews reports.
Several meetings of the delegation of the Ministry of Ecology
and Natural Resources and the State Water Resources Agency took
place in the Azerbaijani pavilion within the framework of the 28th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP28).
The Ministry's press service reported that during the meetings
the participants were informed about Azerbaijan's water resources,
prospects, rehabilitation and reconstruction projects being
implemented in the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions, as
well as planned works in the direction of the use of alternative
water sources.
