Projects Implemented In Garabagh & East Zangazur Economic Regions Presented In COP28

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

COP28 presented information on the restoration and reconstruction projects being implemented in the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions, Azernews reports.

Several meetings of the delegation of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the State Water Resources Agency took place in the Azerbaijani pavilion within the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

The Ministry's press service reported that during the meetings the participants were informed about Azerbaijan's water resources, prospects, rehabilitation and reconstruction projects being implemented in the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions, as well as planned works in the direction of the use of alternative water sources.