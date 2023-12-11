Iran Welcomes Joint Statement Of Azerbaijan & Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasir Kanani said at a press
conference held in Tehran today that Iran welcomes the joint
statement of Azerbaijan and Armenia, regarding the exchange of
prisoners and considers it a desirable and constructive step
towards reaching a peace agreement, Azernews reports.
According to Kanani, the joint statement of the two countries
confirms the effectiveness of the regional dialogue and mechanisms
for resolving issues.
Kanani said achieving sustainable peace in the region is an
important factor in creating conditions for cooperation and trust
between regional parties.
"Iran hopes that the negotiation process between the two
countries will be fruitful. Iran is ready to help the two
neighboring countries achieve lasting peace," the Minister
said.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan and Armenia made a joint
statement on 7 December. According to the statement, the detained
servicemen were released. The statement said that the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia will continue discussions on
the implementation of additional confidence-building measures
shortly and called on the international community to support the
efforts of the two countries, which will contribute to the creation
of mutual trust and have a positive impact on the entire South
Caucasus region.
