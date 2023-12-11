More And More Azerbaijanis Believe In Peace With Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Centre for Social Research conducted regular polls among the
population to study public opinion on the prospects for peace
between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.
According to the results of the opinion poll conducted in
November this year, 78.5 percent of respondents in Azerbaijan
support the peace treaty with Armenia, 20.2 percent do not support
the peace treaty, and 1.3 percent found it difficult to answer.
74.1 percent of those with secondary education and 86.9 percent
of those with higher education expressed support for the signing of
the peace treaty.
To the question, "Do you believe that shortly, a peace treaty
will be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia and diplomatic
relations will be established?" 37,2% answered that they fully
support the signing of a peace treaty and establishment of
diplomatic relations. 37.2% answered that they fully believe in it,
and 29.7% said they believe in general. 9.7% of those who took part
in the survey said they mostly do not believe, and 21.5% said they
do not believe at all. 1.8 percent found it difficult to
answer.
Among the respondents, 42.8 percent of men and 31.6 percent of
women said they fully believe that a peace agreement will be signed
shortly, of which 27.3 percent and 32.1 percent said they mostly
believe.
The survey was conducted between 25 and 28 November 2023 among
390 respondents over the age of 18. It covered 12 economic
districts, excluding the Nakhchivan and East Zangazur economic
districts.
