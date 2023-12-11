More And More Azerbaijanis Believe In Peace With Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Centre for Social Research conducted regular polls among the population to study public opinion on the prospects for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.

According to the results of the opinion poll conducted in November this year, 78.5 percent of respondents in Azerbaijan support the peace treaty with Armenia, 20.2 percent do not support the peace treaty, and 1.3 percent found it difficult to answer.

74.1 percent of those with secondary education and 86.9 percent of those with higher education expressed support for the signing of the peace treaty.

To the question, "Do you believe that shortly, a peace treaty will be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia and diplomatic relations will be established?" 37,2% answered that they fully support the signing of a peace treaty and establishment of diplomatic relations. 37.2% answered that they fully believe in it, and 29.7% said they believe in general. 9.7% of those who took part in the survey said they mostly do not believe, and 21.5% said they do not believe at all. 1.8 percent found it difficult to answer.

Among the respondents, 42.8 percent of men and 31.6 percent of women said they fully believe that a peace agreement will be signed shortly, of which 27.3 percent and 32.1 percent said they mostly believe.

The survey was conducted between 25 and 28 November 2023 among 390 respondents over the age of 18. It covered 12 economic districts, excluding the Nakhchivan and East Zangazur economic districts.

