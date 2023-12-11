Azerbaijan, EU Discusses Normalization Of Relations With Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Within the framework of the EU Eastern Partnership program,
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Chief Adviser
to the President of the EU Council on Foreign Policy, Simon Mordue
in Brussels, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's
Foreign Ministry.
It is reported that they discussed issues of mutual cooperation
and normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
