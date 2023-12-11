               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan, EU Discusses Normalization Of Relations With Armenia


12/11/2023 7:28:25 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

Within the framework of the EU Eastern Partnership program, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Chief Adviser to the President of the EU Council on Foreign Policy, Simon Mordue in Brussels, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

It is reported that they discussed issues of mutual cooperation and normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

MENAFN11122023000195011045ID1107571365

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search