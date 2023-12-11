Kuwait CSC Declares Monday Dec. 31St Official Rest Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- The Civil Service Commission announced the suspension of work in all ministries, government agencies, public bodies and institutions on Sunday December 31st, considering it a rest day, and Monday, January first, 2024, an official holiday.
CSC said Monday on its official account on X platform, previously known Twitter, that official work would resume on Tuesday January second, 2024.
It indicated that agencies with a special nature of work must determine their schedule according to what works best for the public interest. (end)
