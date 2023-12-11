Kuwait Crown Prince Expresses Sorrow Over Tanzania Floods' Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of condolences to Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan over the victims of the floods that engulfed the Manyara Region in northern Tanzania.

In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished a speedy recovery to the wounded, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow his mercy upon souls of the victims and for recovery of the missing.

The floods and rains killed several people and injured others, while others reported missing.

In addition, some public utilities and properties have been damaged. (pickup previous)

jsy













