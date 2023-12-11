Kuwait Premier Expresses Sorrow Over Tanzania Floods' Victims

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of condolences to Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan over the victims of the floods that swept the Manyara Region in northern Tanzania. (pickup previous) jsy

