IIHF: Kuwait To Organize Hockey World Championship Division IV

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fahad Shafaqa

KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- The President of The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Luc Tardif expressed on Monday his confidence in Kuwait's ability to organize the IIHF Hockey World Championship Division VI in April of 2024.

On his three-day visit to Kuwait, Tardif spoke to KUNA after meeting up with club officials, stating how he sensed their enthusiasm regarding improving the winter games and ice hockey as a sport.

He expected the sport would thrive in the upcoming years.

Tardif also met with a number of officials in the Kuwait Olympics committee and the Public Authority for Sport.

In a similar statement, head of the Winter Games Club Fuhaid Al-Ajmi said that the international delegation would be overseeing the club's preparation for the Hockey World Championship, which will be held in Kuwait.

Al-Ajmi stated that the club discussed with Tardif the matter of supporting local trainers, referees and organizers, as well as discussing the progress of ice-hockey regionally. (end)

