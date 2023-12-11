China Stocks Rise

(MENAFN- Baystreet) China's stocks reversed course to rise Monday after data showing persistent deflationary pressures from weak domestic demand pushed them lower earlier in the session.

Japan's stocks jumped on growing bets that its central bank might not hike interest rates next week.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index recovered 483.94 points, or 1.5%, to 32,791.86.

Investors were hopeful that the Bank of Japan may not raise interest rates at its monetary policy meeting next week.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 132.88 points, or 0.8%, to 16,201.49.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 gained 19.99 points, or 0.6%, to 3,419.45.

November inflation numbers from China showed a faster-than-expected decline in consumer prices.

The consumer price index fell 0.5% year-on-year, more than the 0.1% drop expected by economists polled by Reuters and the fastest slide since November 2020.

The producer price index fell 3% year-on-year, compared with October's 2.6% drop and expectations of a 2.8% decline. It also marked the 14th straight month of PPI decline and the quickest since August.

In other markets

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index dumped 20.53 points or 0.7%, to 3,090.20.

In Taiwan, the Taiex added 34.35 points, or 0.2%, to 17,418.34.

In Korea, the Kospi index picked up 7.51 points, or 0.3%, to 2,526,36.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 tumbled 46.18 points, or 0.4%, to 11,449.47.

In Australia, the ASX 200 fought its way ahead 4.12 points, or 0.1%, to 7,199.04.











