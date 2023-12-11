Dubai International Program For Writing Wraps Up Children's Literature Workshop In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW), a flagship initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), concluded the Children's Literature Workshop recently. The workshop, which took place at the TAQA Productions' Studio in Kuwait and spanned four months, included a series of training sessions steered by renowned author Hooda Shawa.

The workshop comprised two aspects: theoretical and practical. The theoretical component focused on the principles of narrative writing, and the practical one comprised numerous exercises and activities centered around Arabic and translated creative stories and texts. Furthermore, the sessions of the workshop were based on extensive group and individual editing and reviews.

The workshop sessions concluded with six stories written by participants. The stories and authors are 'Azef the Risk-taker' by Jehan Ali, 'A Tiger in Diwaniyah' by Sarah Abdul Hamid, 'In the Neighbor's Garden: Trouble!' by Nesma Sharif, 'The Balloon with Eyes' by Balqees Haider, 'Bayoud' by Fajr Sabah, and 'Davdofa Jumps out of Joy' by Noura Dhaidan.

Commenting on the workshop, Shawa pointed out that the four-month workshop provided a collaborative platform for a distinguished group of female authors to exhibit their passion for creative work and actual content creation, all within a structured framework focused on developing creative texts. She further highlighted that creative writing is an artistic skill that needs constant refinement and effort, just like any other skill. Furthermore, Shawa shed light on the significance of gaining cognitive tools and techniques, which she referred to as 'tools in the box,' to build a new narrative world in which participants explore and discover their unique writing styles and voices.

Shawa stated that these resources include both theoretical and cognitive facets of choosing carefully and artistically while crafting narratives. These choices comprise selecting the topic and title, finding the ideal chronological structure for the text, choosing the appropriate pronoun formula, depicting characters effectively, developing the plot or climax, and selecting a memorable and impactful ending. In addition, she highlighted the relevance of effective storytelling as well as the best practices like integrating action verbs, seamless transition between narration and dialogue, engaging the senses, and using techniques to create an interactive and compelling narrative.

In addition, she emphasized the diverse topics covered in the stories, with some particularly focusing on the themes linked to climate change. In line with its aim to raise awareness of climate change challenges, DIPW consciously selected climate change as its key focal area for this edition. It underscores the need for promoting collaborative efforts to address the challenges of climate change and prevent their potential impact on both humans and the environment to attain sustainable development.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, stressed that hosting the workshops and sessions of DIPW comes in line with the MBRF's aim to enhance cognitive awareness, develop writing skills, hone narrative writing talents, and encourage a reading and writing culture across the region, particularly among children and the youth.

Furthermore, H.E. applauded the successful conclusion of this edition of DIPW's workshop organized in Kuwait. The culmination of this achievement was the release of a collection of short stories that will enhance the diversity of Arabic narratives.

The Children's Literature Workshop is conducted in line with DIPW, which seeks to empower young talents, develop creative skills, and enhance the value of Arabic writing both regionally and globally. To attain these goals, the program continuously organizes various activities and events.