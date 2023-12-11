Italy withdraws from China`s Belt, Road

(MENAFN) Italy has formally announced its decision to exit China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stating that the initiative "has not produced the desired effects." Speaking at an event hosted by the Italian news agency Adnkronos, Tajani emphasized that the BRI is no longer a priority for Italy, and countries that have refrained from participating have seen better results.



Italy initially joined the Chinese-led global infrastructure and investment pact in 2019, becoming the first Western nation to do so. The agreement aimed to reduce trade barriers between China and Italy, with Beijing committing to invest in Italian ports and rail infrastructure. However, the recent announcement reflects a shift in Italy's priorities, with top officials, including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, expressing the idea of withdrawing from the initiative in recent months.



The decision comes at a time when Italy, like many European Union countries, faces the challenge of striking a balance between engaging with China on trade and investment while maintaining ties with Washington. This delicate balancing act reflects the broader geopolitical considerations within the European Union.



China's Belt and Road Initiative, launched in 2013, is a global infrastructure and trade initiative designed to enhance economic ties and expand China's influence. With an estimated USD1 trillion in investment attracted since its inception, the initiative has been a focal point in the evolving dynamics of global economic relations. Italy's withdrawal signals a reevaluation of priorities and underscores the complexities faced by nations navigating their relationships with China and the broader geopolitical landscape.



MENAFN11122023000045015687ID1107570849