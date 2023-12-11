GCC: Halting Israeli Aggression On Gaza Upholds Int'l Human Rights

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- Halting the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip is an integral part of upholding international human rights, said Secretary General of the GCC Jassem Al-Budaiwi on Monday.

In a statement by the GCC Secretariat, Al-Budaiwi affirmed that the countries in the Gulf region took huge strides to reinforce the respect of human rights.

The statement, which came to commemorate the Human Rights Day on December 10, added that Al-Budaiwi called on the world to intervene and halt the Israeli brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip, saying that the attacks on innocent Gazans and Palestinians went against all international human rights.

He reaffirmed that the GCC was in support of human rights since it was founded on May 25th, 1981, noting that on December 9, 2014, the council had issued a human rights declaration based on equality amongst humans no matter their race, color, or gender. (end)

