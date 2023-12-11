               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Meeting Of FM Of Azerbaijan And Armenia In Brussels Is Not Scheduled


12/11/2023 6:13:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

A bilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Brussels is not scheduled. This was reported by the head of the Foreign Ministry's press service Aykhan Hajizadeh, Azernews reports.

Ayhan Hajizadeh said that a bilateral meeting between Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart was not planned within the framework of the meeting of foreign ministers of the EU Eastern Partnership countries.

MENAFN11122023000195011045ID1107570297

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search