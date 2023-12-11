Meeting Of FM Of Azerbaijan And Armenia In Brussels Is Not Scheduled

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
A bilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and
Armenia in Brussels is not scheduled. This was reported by the head
of the Foreign Ministry's press service Aykhan Hajizadeh, Azernews reports.
Ayhan Hajizadeh said that a bilateral meeting between Jeyhun
Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart was not planned within the
framework of the meeting of foreign ministers of the EU Eastern
Partnership countries.
