171 More Mines Found In Liberated Territories

The number of mines discovered in the liberated territories has
been announced. This is stated in the weekly (4-10 December)
information on operations carried out by the Mine Action Agency of
the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), Azernews reports.
According to the information, 84 anti-tank mines and 340
unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found.
It was reported that 533 hectares of land were cleared of mines
and UXOs.
To recall from November 1 to November 30, 247 anti-tank mines,
228 anti-personnel mines, and 4,106 unexploded ordnance were found
and neutralised in the liberated territories.
Also, 7,143 hectares of land were cleared of mines.
The investigation is ongoing.
