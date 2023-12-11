Azerbaijani Fund Rations Concessional Loan To Steam Up Local Production

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Flazer LLC has received a soft credit from the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund, one of whose key purposes is to boost local production and business, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"Flazer LLC has been granted a concessional loan of 900,000 manat ($529,411) by the Entrepreneurship Development Fund for the development of corrugated fiberboard box manufacture," he said.

In total, the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund funded 2,726 investment projects in 2022. The Fund offered soft loans totaling 145.9 million manat ($85.8 million).

According to Fund data, 87.1 million manat ($51.2 million) is allocated to agricultural product production, 37.3 million manat ($21.9 million) to industrial product production and processing, 9.1 million manat ($5.3 million) to tourism, and 12.4 million manat ($7.2 million) to other sectors.

