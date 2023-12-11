Azerbaijani Fund Rations Concessional Loan To Steam Up Local Production

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Flazer LLC has
received a soft credit from the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship
Development Fund, one of whose key purposes is to boost local
production and business, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil
Jabbarov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"Flazer LLC has been granted a concessional loan of 900,000
manat ($529,411) by the Entrepreneurship Development Fund for the
development of corrugated fiberboard box manufacture," he said.
In total, the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund
funded 2,726 investment projects in 2022. The Fund offered soft
loans totaling 145.9 million manat ($85.8 million).
According to Fund data, 87.1 million manat ($51.2 million) is
allocated to agricultural product production, 37.3 million manat
($21.9 million) to industrial product production and processing,
9.1 million manat ($5.3 million) to tourism, and 12.4 million manat
($7.2 million) to other sectors.
