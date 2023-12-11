Kapital Bank Provided Support To 9 More Citizens Under The Self-Employment Program

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The first bank of Azerbaijan, Kapital Bank, provided support to
nine more citizens within the framework of a memorandum of
cooperation on assistance to vulnerable groups of the population in
organizing self-employment, signed between the Ministry of Labor
and Social Protection of the Population, the Central Bank and the
Azerbaijan Banks Association.
Azada Baylarova, a resident of Aliabad settlement, Nahida
Karimova, a resident of Nakhchivan city, as well as four residents
of Sharur region - Faig Bayramov, Kamina Hasanova, Yegana
Shiraliyeva and Afsana Suleymanova, who applied from Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic, were purchased equipment for the manufacture
of flour products. Zeynab Khalilova, a resident of Julfa region,
was provided with a small sewing shop, while Elnur Hajiyev was
furnished with the required equipment to provide car wash services.
Gulnar Agayeva, a resident of Agdam region, was also purchased the
necessary equipment for the manufacture of flour products.
Thus, the total number of residents who received self-employment
assistance from Kapital Bank under the memorandum has reached
141.
The project is being implemented on the initiative of President
Ilham Aliyev on the distribution of social responsibility among
banks in the organization of self-employment of vulnerable groups
of the population and will contribute to the development of micro,
small and medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan. As part of the
project, individuals from low-income families living both in the
capital Baku and in the regions of the country are provided with
free equipment to support self-employment in various fields.
