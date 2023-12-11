Zee Business And WION Triumph At NT Awards 2023, Setting A New Standard For Excellence

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 11th December 2023: Zee Business and WION, the flagship channels of Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL), have emerged as unrivaled leaders at the NT Awards 2023, securing a remarkable total of 17 wins across diverse categories. This stellar achievement not only cements their leadership position but also highlights their unwavering commitment to delivering impactful and innovative content.



Zee Business, a frontrunner in the industry, clinched a victory in five significant categories, showcasing its industry prowess. The compelling \'Budget - Shining India\' promo secured the prestigious 'Promo for a Show' award, while the informative daily news bulletin \'India 360\' earned the \'Daily News Bulletin\' award. The thought-provoking \'News Par Views\' was recognized with the \'Business Talk Show\' award, and the ground-breaking 'Budget Metaverse' was honored with the coveted 'Technological Innovation in News Television' award.



Meanwhile, WION, the global news network, also celebrated a dozen wins spanning diverse categories, showcasing its global appeal and relevance. The impactful 'World at War' secured the 'Current Affairs Special' award, the engaging 'WION Sports' earned the 'Sports News Show' award, and the captivating 'The Good Life' clinched the 'Lifestyle and Fashion News Show' award and many more. The efficient team of journalists and a series of prime-time shows present reliable reportage of unfiltered truth, unleashing the on-ground reality for a globalized united world.



Madhu Soman, Chief Business Officer of WION and Zee Business, expressed his enthusiasm, saying,“Zee Business and WION have been successfully setting new standards of excellence, and we will continue pushing the boundaries. We go beyond headlines, and these awards motivate us to keep delivering news that not only informs but also resonates with the hearts and minds of our audience. In a rapidly evolving media landscape, these awards validate our strategic approach and commitment to staying at the forefront of news and storytelling.\"



Anindya Khare, Marketing Head, ZMCL, further added, \"Our success at the NT Awards is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our talented teams and our unwavering commitment to quality journalism. As we celebrate these wins, we look forward to continually innovating, exploring new horizons, and ensuring that we remain synonymous with excellence in news and content creation.\"



Zee Business and WION remain steadfast in their commitment to providing the global audience with news that goes beyond headlines, resonating with hearts and minds.



About Zee Media Corporation Ltd



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India\'s leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 16 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

