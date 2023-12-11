Inflation Rises 2.13% In Jan-Nov 2023, Led By Fuel And Dairy Price Increases

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) - The general consumer price index (Inflation) for January-November 2023 recorded a 2.13 percent increase, reaching 108.95 points compared to the same period last year, where it stood at 106.68.As reported by the Department of Statistics in its monthly release on Monday, this upward trend in inflation was propelled by a surge in fuel and lighting group prices by 6.76 percent, dairy products and eggs by 5.95 percent, culture and entertainment by 4.89 percent, personal effects by 4.80 percent, and furniture, carpets, and bedding by 4.47 percent.For the month of November 2023, inflation rose by 1.27 percent, reaching 109.56 points, up from 108.19 in the same month the previous year.The report outlined that the key contributors to this monthly increase were the personal effects group, rising by 7.04 percent, followed by tobacco and cigarettes at 5.22 percent, rents at 3.25 percent, dairy products and eggs at 3.21 percent, and grains at 2.53 percent. However, certain categories experienced a decrease, such as dry and canned vegetables and legumes by 3.34 percent, fuel and lighting by 2.96 percent, home textiles by 1.42 percent, and culture and entertainment by 1.03 percent.