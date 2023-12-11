HCD, IEC Unveil Strategy To Boost Political Inclusion For Persons With Disabilities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- The Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD) and the Independent Election Commission (IEC) unveiled on Monday an operational strategy aimed at boosting political engagement in the upcoming 20th Lower House elections scheduled for next year.The initiative seeks to foster political involvement, increase voting rates, and uphold the right of persons with disabilities to both vote and stand for election.The launch ceremony witnessed the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Mired bin Raad, Chief Secretary and President of the HCD, and Musa Maaytah, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the IEC.Prince Mired underlined the critical need for collaborative efforts and sustained, comprehensive actions by various stakeholders to elevate the participation of persons with disabilities in elections, both as candidates and voters.He stressed the commitment of all parties to ensure that individuals with disabilities have unimpeded access to their political rights.Maaytah highlighted that this plan aligns with the commission's dedication to conducting awareness campaigns encompassing all segments of society. It emphasizes the significance of the involvement of people with disabilities and strives to eliminate obstacles hindering their participation.The plan spans the different phases of the electoral process, including the period before, during, and after polling day. It encompasses six key areas, addressing the importance of political and electoral participation through awareness campaigns targeting voters, election workers, and volunteers of all genders. This involves providing promotional and educational materials related to elections to ensure accessibility for individuals with disabilities. Additionally, awareness campaigns will be launched through media and social networking sites in accessible formats.The second axis concentrates on enhancing the capabilities of election workers, including security personnel, polling and counting committees, volunteers, and observers. This involves communication strategies with persons with disabilities, educating them on accessing polling stations, and emphasizing their inclusion in all stages of the electoral process.The plan aims to establish a dedicated database for the participation of persons with disabilities, detailing prepared polling stations, their locations, preparation rates, and the numbers of workers and volunteers with disabilities involved in managing the electoral process. It also addresses the monitoring of observations and complaints registered on polling day, aiming to rectify issues in subsequent electoral rounds.Furthermore, the plan involves reviewing executive procedures for the participation of persons with disabilities and providing necessary technical support to prepare 70 polling centers across the Kingdom, ensuring they are ready to accommodate persons with disabilities on polling day.This initiative represents a continuation of the broader national effort towards political modernization and the integration of all societal groups into the decision-making process. It lays the foundation for a long-term strategy in collaboration with the Independent Election Commission to enhance the reality of electoral participation for citizens with disabilities in future electoral cycles, aligning with the trend towards more inclusive parliamentary representation.