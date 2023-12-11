Blue Economy Conference Kicks Off In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- A national blue economy conference, organized by the Business Development Center (BDC) in collaboration with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), kicked off in Aqaba on Monday.Delving into the crucial theme of balancing economic development with marine environment preservation, the 2-day conference addresses challenges and opportunities in the regional economy. It aims to foster sustainable development and success in the realm of the blue economy.Ayman Suleiman, Commissioner of Environment at ASEZA, emphasized the authority's commitment to intertwining community development with resource sustainability, aligning with economic transformations. He highlighted the significance of the blue economy, targeting oceans and seas for economic, tourism, and food resources.Suleiman expressed the vision to expand into additional areas supporting the blue economy, providing youth with job opportunities. He emphasized the importance of training programs that enable practical idea implementation and translate them into reality, underlining a forward-looking approach to community involvement and economic vitality. The insights were shared during the conference's proceedings.Mohammad Shamaileh, Director of Entrepreneurial Programs at BDC, underscored the Center's commitment to business development through diverse programs fostering youth empowerment in employment and entrepreneurship. The primary focus lies in enhancing the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises.Shamaileh outlined the BDC's strategic initiatives, emphasizing self-employment and support for small and medium enterprises in leadership and creativity domains. Notably, the BDC has positively impacted approximately 1.5 million young individuals, with around 150,000 people benefiting from its programs across the Kingdom.Sharing insights from a collaborative study with the Jordan Green Building Council and MedWaves, Shamaileh shed light on challenges and opportunities within the blue economy in the Aqaba region.Looking ahead, he expressed enthusiasm for collaboration with companies and institutions, aiming to support environmentally-focused entrepreneurial ideas among young individuals. The goal is to develop these ideas into projects that contribute to the broader economy.