Jordanian Field Hospital Nablus/ 1 Performs Qualitative Surgery

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Field Hospital Nablus/1 achieved a notable milestone on Sunday as its medical team successfully conducted a surgical procedure on a 22-year-old female patient.The hospital commander stated that the operation, executed by a specialized medical team comprising surgical and anesthesia technicians, reflects the hospital's commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services to Palestinian patients and bringing joy to their lives.Elaborating on the case, the senior plastic surgery specialist disclosed that the patient had been grappling with severe deformity and restricted finger movement for two years. Consequently, the medical team performed a surgical intervention to alleviate skin constriction resulting from a previous burn injury. Utilizing a skin graft taken from the patient's abdomen, they effectively addressed the issue.Expressing profound gratitude, the patient's family extended their heartfelt thanks to His Majesty King Abdullah II and commended the tireless efforts of the field hospital staff in successfully performing the operation.Additionally, the family acknowledged the hospital's invaluable contributions to the local community in Nablus, particularly amidst the prevailing circumstances, as it has significantly enriched the healthcare services available.