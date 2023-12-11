Video Depicting Gaza Surrender Raises Critiques From Israeli Figures

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- A former Israeli official has raised significant concerns regarding a recently released video by Israeli authorities portraying the surrender of Hamas fighters to the Israeli military in Gaza.The official highlighted a specific segment in the video where an elderly man, dressed only in his underwear, moves forward in line to relinquish his weapon. This depiction has sparked inquiries into the unusual sequence of events, questioning the logic behind an individual undressing before surrendering a weapon.Speaking anonymously to an Israeli platform, the former official suggested that the video, purportedly aimed at the Israeli populace or a specific faction within it, seems to dramatize certain events.Additionally, a military analyst with the "Yedioth Ahronoth" newspaper highlighted the importance of addressing concerning incidents depicted in similar videos. Notably, a clip showing an Israeli soldier vandalizing a ransacked store in Jabalia raised concerns about potentially undermining the so-called "Israel's moral ascendancy."