Israel Arrests 30 Palestinians In West Bank, Jerusalem

Ramallah, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces arrested 30 Palestinians in the West Bank and the occupied city of Jerusalem early Monday, including two women and a child.The Palestinian Prisoners Society said that the occupation forces, amid heavy gunfire, stormed various areas in the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, Nablus, Qalqilya, Ramallah, Jenin, and occupied East Jerusalem and made the arrests.

