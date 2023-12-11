Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Home Eastern Hebron

Ramallah, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation forces on Monday destroyed a Palestinian-owned house in Bani Na'im town, located east of the West Bank city of Hebron.As per a statement released by the town's municipal council, the occupation forces entered the Yaqin area and razed a two-story dwelling spanning 200 square meters.According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, a total of 256 demolition operations were carried out by Israeli troops in the first half of 2023 across the West Bank, including Jerusalem, impacting 303 structures.

