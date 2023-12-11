Global Response To Amman For Future Dialogues Petition Calling For Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- The Amman Group for Future Dialogues, a community initiative, has sparked a widespread international response on social media with its petition urging an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.The group's call for a global ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in Gaza, communicated in multiple languages, has resonated strongly across various social media platforms. As of Sunday afternoon, the invitation extended by the group has reached a staggering 866,100 individuals. Impressively, this call for action has appeared on over 1,320,801 social media pages, underlining the breadth of its outreach.Moreover, the engagement has seen 2,263 individuals actively sharing the group's initiative on their social media pages.The initiative's efforts to garner support for peace in Gaza have drawn attention globally, highlighting the growing importance of grassroots movements in advocating for conflict resolution on an international scale.