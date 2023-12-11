JFDZ: Ajloun Cable Car Welcomes Visitors From 11 Am To 4:30 Pm

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFDZ) confirmed that the Ajloun cable car opens its doors daily to visitors and tourists from 11:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., except for Tuesday, unless any exceptional weather conditions arise.In response to recent reports, the JFDZ group stated on Monday, clarifying that the visiting hours are not as previously mentioned in Sunday's news publication, which indicated opening hours until 6:00 p.m.To ensure accurate information, the JFDZ encouraged visitors to contact the cable car's direct line at (0782111265) for any inquiries they may have.