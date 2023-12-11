Israeli Airstrikes Claim 27 Lives In Gaza, Surge In Casualties Continues

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- At least 21 Palestinians lost their lives, and dozens sustained injuries due to Israeli occupation aircraft targeting several homes in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City.In a separate incident, six citizens were killed and others injured when the occupation forces bombed a house in Khan Yunis, located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.The Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported the arrival of around 300 bodies to the Strip's hospitals in the past 24 hours. The grim toll now stands at approximately 18,000 deaths and 49,000 injured, emphasizing the urgent need for humanitarian intervention in the Strip.