Qatari Private Sector Exports To Jordan Soar 11.7% In 2023'S First 9 Months

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Dec.11 (Petra) -- Qatari private sector exports to Jordan witnessed a substantial growth of over 11.7 percent in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the corresponding period last year.The total value of Qatari private sector exports to Jordan from January to September 2023 reached approximately $136 million, marking a significant increase from the $120 million recorded during the same timeframe in 2022.The diverse range of Qatari private sector exports to Jordan encompassed organic fertilizer, iron bars, medical solutions, food products, chemical materials, chemical fertilizers, plastic bags, and car engine oils.As outlined in the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry's report released on Monday, the volume of Qatari private sector exports during the third quarter of 2023 reached about 3.25 billion Qatari riyals ($892.8 million).