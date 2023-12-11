Egyptians Cast Votes On 2Nd Day Of '24 Presidential Race

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- Egyptians arrived in droves to polling stations across all governorates to participate in the second day of the 2024 presidential elections.

The first day of the presidential race also saw intense participation with flocks of elderly coming in to cast their votes.

The voting process is taking place over the span of three days, beginning with Sunday December 10, with stations operating from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Four candidates are vying for the presidential chair including incumbent President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi, Chief of the Social Democratic party Fareed Zahran, Chief of Wafd party Abdulsanad Yamama, and Head of Republican People's party, Hazem Omar. (end)

