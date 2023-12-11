Sunflower Infertility & IVF Center Sheds Light On Endoscopy In Gynecology

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sunflower Infertility & IVF Center provides India's best infertility treatment and gynecology services. The center has more than 18 years of experience and is committed to improving the well-being of patients. They deal in different areas of infertility and gynecology, such as endoscopy.



Endoscopy in the gynecological department is a surgical practice that helps doctors diagnose disorders like infertility issues, minute vaginal hemorrhages, and endometrial polyps in females. The procedure uses a tiny medical tool to complete the diagnosis.



Sunflower Hospital experts perform many endoscopic procedures, including diagnostic laparoscopy, salpingoscopy, and hysteroscopy. Then comes operative hysteroscopy, such as septum resection, polypectomy, tubal cannulation, submucous fibroid removal, and metroplasty. They also provide fertility-enhancing endoscopic surgeries such as endometrioma removal, myomectomy, tubal cannulation, dermoid removal, ovarian cyst removal, salpingectomy for hydrosalpinx, ectopic pregnancy, adhesiolysis, and pyosalpinx.



The list continues with operative gynec endoscopies like adhesiolysis, T-O mass removal, total laparoscopic hysterectomy, prolapse surgeries, and laparoscopic-assisted vaginal hysterectomy.



Discussing gynecological endoscopy surgeries done at Sunflower Hospital, a medical professional said,“Our team of endoscopy surgeries experts is led by Dr. R G Patel, the best doctor in town. We have all the facilities, technology, and equipment to conduct surgeries with utmost precision. It is a minimal invasive surgery and minimizes the recovery time while decreasing the risk of side-effects/infections.”



The surgery is done under expert supervision, and general anesthesia is administered at the beginning of the procedure. Once the anesthesia shows its effect, the surgeon will insert a small tube - catheter to collect urine and will use CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) to fill the abdomen. It is done to keep the abdominal wall away from other organs, ultimately reducing the risk of injury or complications related to organs. They will then insert an endoscope through the small cut in the navel and analyze the organ images displayed on the screen.



While several medical facilities and professionals conduct gynec endoscopic surgeries, Sunflower Hospital stands out because of the center's hi-tech technology, its facilities, and the availability of 24/7 care for patients in every department. They also conduct surgery at competitive prices. To know their endoscopic surgery cost in India, you can contact the center or visit it at your convenience.



The hospital also has an endopath laboratory and pediatric unit and specializes in treating cases of high-risk pregnancies. They are also known for their cosmetic gynecology services and embryology training. To understand their offerings in detail, visit their website.

