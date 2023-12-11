Capitaland Investment Consolidates Position As Global Leader In Sustainability On DJSI 2023

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 11, 2023 1:53 am - CapitaLand's 12th consecutive year on the World Index and 15th straight year on the Asia Pacific Index reaffirm its strong ESG outcomes

CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) consolidated its position as a global leader in sustainability with its inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index (DJSI Asia Pacific) this year. This is CapitaLand's 12th consecutive year on DJSI World, and 15th straight year on the DJSI Asia Pacific.

CLI is the only Singapore-based real estate company to be listed on DJSI World in 2023 under the "Real Estate Management and Development" category. CapitaLand is also the first and longest standing real estate company in Singapore to be listed on DJSI Asia Pacific.

The DJSI World and DJSI Asia Pacific comprise the top 10% and top 20% of the world's largest companies respectively based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. The indices are best-in-class benchmarks for investors who recognise that sustainable business practices are critical to generating long-term shareholder value.

Mr Vinamra Srivastava, CLI's Chief Sustainability Officer, said: "Despite macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges, we remain resolute towards achieving our sustainability goals. CLI's continued inclusion in prestigious indices such as the DJSI is testament of our effective and consistent environmental, social and governance (ESG) outcomes. The recognition reaffirms our reputation as a global sustainability leader and enables CLI to expand our pool of capital partners, attracting more like-minded and socially responsible investors and financial institutions."

"Additionally, the savings from our sustainable financing instruments tied to our ESG performance are redeployed towards our decarbonisation strategies. This boosts our efforts towards Net Zero carbon emissions for scope 1 and 2 by 2050 as well as our elevated ESG targets in our refreshed 2030 Sustainability Master Plan. With sustainability integrated in our entire real estate life cycle, CLI remains steadfast as we strive towards creating a positive impact in the environment and communities we operate in," added Mr Srivastava.

CLI will obtain interest rate savings from four sustainability-linked loans totalling S$600 million that are pegged to its inclusion on DJSI. In October 2023, CLI and its listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and business trusts also obtained interest rate savings from sustainability-linked loans linked to their strong GRESB achievements.

As at 30 September 2023, CLI and its listed REITs and business trusts have partnered with 20 financial institutions to secure a total of S$15.6 billion in sustainable financing comprising sustainability-linked loans and bonds, green loans, green bonds and perpetual securities. This includes over S$4 billion raised through 14 sustainable financing instruments from January – September 2023.

Continually recognised as a global sustainability leader by international indices

In addition to DJSI, CapitaLand has achieved numerous other recognitions for its sustainability leadership:

.GRESB

- Ranked as 'Global Listed Sector Leader' in the Diversified category for the fifth time.

- Retained highest 5-star rating and awarded an 'A' for public disclosure.

- First real estate company in Singapore to be consistently ranked among the top 20% since 2011.

.Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World

- Included on the index 11 times.

.Global Sustainability Yearbook

- Included on the index 14 times.

- First and longest standing company in Singapore to be listed on the index.

.Carbon Clean 200

- Included on the index for five consecutive years.

.MSCI World ESG Leaders Index

- Included on the index for 10 consecutive years.

.FTSE4Good Index Series

- Recognised for 10 consecutive years.